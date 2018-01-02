Chiefs' C.J. Spiller: Re-signs with Kansas City amid backfield injuries
Spiller signed a contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
The Chiefs were forced to turn to fullback Anthony Sherman as their top ballcarrier in the Week 17 win over the Broncos, as Charcandrick West (illness) was ruled out in advance of the contest, No. 1 back Kareem Hunt was shut down mid-game to avoid an injury heading into the postseason and Akeem Hunt exited with an ankle issue. Kareem Hunt should be back in the fold as the Chiefs' workhorse out of the backfield during Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Titans, but the team's re-signing of Spiller suggests both West and Akeem Hunt are at some risk of missing the playoff game. If both West and Akeem Hunt are unavailable Saturday, Spiller, who appeared in one regular-season contest for Kansas City before being waived in October, could serve as Kareem Hunt's primary understudy.
More News
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...