Spiller signed a contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Chiefs were forced to turn to fullback Anthony Sherman as their top ballcarrier in the Week 17 win over the Broncos, as Charcandrick West (illness) was ruled out in advance of the contest, No. 1 back Kareem Hunt was shut down mid-game to avoid an injury heading into the postseason and Akeem Hunt exited with an ankle issue. Kareem Hunt should be back in the fold as the Chiefs' workhorse out of the backfield during Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Titans, but the team's re-signing of Spiller suggests both West and Akeem Hunt are at some risk of missing the playoff game. If both West and Akeem Hunt are unavailable Saturday, Spiller, who appeared in one regular-season contest for Kansas City before being waived in October, could serve as Kareem Hunt's primary understudy.