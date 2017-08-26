Chiefs' C.J. Spiller: Roster spot likely secure
Spiller is expected to see rotational reps during the regular season following Spencer Ware's knee injury, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.
Spiller's roster spot seemed in question with four running backs to fill three spots on the roster, but Ware's injury opens the door for a slight role on Sundays. Spiller has proven himself a capable option out of the backfield, but he's only expected to fight for scraps with Charcandrick West, while Kareem Hunt should receive the largest increase in workload.
More News
-
Chiefs' C.J. Spiller: Tallies 13 yards•
-
Chiefs' C.J. Spiller: Posts 43 yards from scrimmage Saturday•
-
Chiefs' C.J. Spiller: Makes mark in multiple phases Friday•
-
Chiefs' C.J. Spiller: Could earn roster spot•
-
Chiefs' C.J. Spiller: Looking to bounce back in 2017•
-
Chiefs' C.J. Spiller: Agrees to deal with Kansas City•
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...