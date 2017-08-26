Spiller is expected to see rotational reps during the regular season following Spencer Ware's knee injury, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.

Spiller's roster spot seemed in question with four running backs to fill three spots on the roster, but Ware's injury opens the door for a slight role on Sundays. Spiller has proven himself a capable option out of the backfield, but he's only expected to fight for scraps with Charcandrick West, while Kareem Hunt should receive the largest increase in workload.