Play

Spiller rushed for 10 yard and caught a three-yard pass in Friday's preseason loss to Seattle.

Spiller's numbers don't jump out, but Spencer Ware crumpling onto the field and being carted out does. The veteran Spiller has never really found a niche after being an outstanding special teams and space player at Clemson. If there's ever a system that can utilize his skills, it's Kansas City's. Even if Ware misses time, Spiller still faces competition from Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West - so it's too early to get too excited. At the same time, Spiller has averaged 4.2 yards per carry this preseason, or better than any season he's had since 2014.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • leveon-bell-patriots-wk8.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    Holdout or not, Heath Cummings says Le'Veon Bell is still the answer at No. 2 in a PPR dra...

  • antonio-brown.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    Antonio Brown should not fall past the No. 3 overall spot in any league, especially PPR. But...

  • isaiah-crowell.jpg

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    With three picks in the top 30, Fantasy owners should get off to a great start, but don't forget...