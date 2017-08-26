Chiefs' C.J. Spiller: Tallies 13 yards
Spiller rushed for 10 yard and caught a three-yard pass in Friday's preseason loss to Seattle.
Spiller's numbers don't jump out, but Spencer Ware crumpling onto the field and being carted out does. The veteran Spiller has never really found a niche after being an outstanding special teams and space player at Clemson. If there's ever a system that can utilize his skills, it's Kansas City's. Even if Ware misses time, Spiller still faces competition from Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West - so it's too early to get too excited. At the same time, Spiller has averaged 4.2 yards per carry this preseason, or better than any season he's had since 2014.
