Chiefs' Cairo Santos: Nursing groin injury
Santos is dealing with a groin injury, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
It's doubtful that the ailment will have any great effect for Week 1 considering it's a month away. However, groin injuries can become a little trickier when dealing with kickers. As for now, it doesn't seem too serious but Santos' groin issue is also something to keep an eye on to see how it progresses.
