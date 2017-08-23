Chiefs' Cairo Santos: Out for Friday's contest

Santos (groin) won't play in Friday's preseason tilt with the Seahawks, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

While we haven't reverted to panic mode quite yet, it is somewhat alarming that Santos' groin has kept him sidelined for over two weeks now. The Chiefs remain committed to Santos which is good for now, but unless he can back to full health relatively soon it may be a good idea to look elsewhere for your kicking services.