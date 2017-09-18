Chiefs' Cairo Santos: Perfect showing in Week 2
Santos knocked home each of his two field-goal attempts and three extra-point attempts Sunday against the Eagles.
Santos has attempted just two field-goal attempts through two weeks this season. However, the Chiefs have also scored nine touchdowns between the two affairs, allowing him nine PATs. He hasn't failed yet this season and should continue to see plenty of utilization given what appears to be an explosive Kansas City offense.
