Chiefs' Cairo Santos: Remains out Saturday

Santos (groin) isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Santos hasn't practiced in a couple weeks due to some sort of groin injury. Former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken will likely take on all of the place-kicking responsibilities Saturday.

