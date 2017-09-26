Chiefs' Cairo Santos: Remains perfect through Week 3
Santos knocked home a 34-yard field goal and added three extra-points during Sunday's win over the Chargers.
Santos has attempted just three field goals through three weeks, but he's made all of them along with each of his 12 extra-point attempts. Kansas City's offense appears to be clicking on a weekly basis, so Santos should numerous opportunities as the season rolls along.
