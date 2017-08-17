Play

Chiefs' Cairo Santos: Still sidelined at practice

Santos (groin) did not participate in Tuesday's practice session, Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Santos continues to deal with a nagging groin issue but there's no indication to this point that he will miss any regular-season action because of it. When healthy, he should resume his role as the team's placekicker.

