Coach Andy Reid said following Sunday's game that Erving was diagnosed with a knee injury, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Erving suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game and looked to be in serious pain. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but the Florida State product limped to the locker room and didn't return to the game. Jeff Allen took over for the rest of the game, and if Erving can't go in Week 15, Allen will be the favorite to draw the start.