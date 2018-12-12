Erving (knee) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's contest versus the Chargers.

Erving was unable to practice in any capacity this week. The Florida State product sustained the knee injury Sunday against the Ravens and may not have had enough time to recover in the short week. If that's the case and Erving doesn't play, Kahlil McKenzie would be next up on the depth chart at left guard.

