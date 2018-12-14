Erving (knee) is listed as inactive for Thursday's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.

Erving was unable to practice in any capacity this week, so the knee injury will keep him sidelined until at least the Chiefs' Week 16 matchup against the Seahawks. Fellow guard Kahlil McKenzie is also inactive (coach's decision), so Kansas City could be a bit thin up front Thursday.