Chiefs' Cameron Erving: Leaves early with knee injury
Erving exited Thursday's practice session early after tweaking his knee, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Erving injury doesn't appear to be serious and he may have been held out of practice after tweaking his knee for precautionary reasons. It isn't expected that he'll miss much time, but if he's sidelined at all going forward look for Dillon Gordon or Bryan Witzmann to get some extra reps at left tackle with the first and second team offenses.
