Chiefs' Cameron Erving: Practices in full
Erving (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Erving did not practice in any capacity last week and was inactive for Thursday's loss to the Chargers, but now appears to be nearing a full recovery. Barring any setbacks, expect the starting left guard to suit up against the Seahawks on Sunday.
