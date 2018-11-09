Erving (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Erving practiced on a limited basis Friday after being sidelined to begin the week, so it appears that the starting left guard is progressing in his recovery from a lingering illness. It remains to be seen whether Erving will return to full health in time for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, and if Erving remains sidelined expect Khalil McKenzie to slot into the starting lineup.