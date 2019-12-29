Play

Erving (illness) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, kiss reports.

Erving received the questionable tag despite not practicing all week, but he's nonetheless good to go for the regular-season finale. The 27-year-old should serve in his usual role as interior depth on the offensive line.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends