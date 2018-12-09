Chiefs' Cameron Erving: Ruled out Sunday
Erving (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Erving was intitially questionable to return after exiting with the knee injury in the first half. Jeff Allen has taken over at left guard for Kansas City.
