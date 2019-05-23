Erving underwent surgery to repair a shoulder issue during the offseason and didn't participate at OTAs on Thursday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

This appears to be the first reported instance of Erving's surgery, so it's unclear exactly how long he will be out or how serious the issue is. The Florida State product should figure to slot into the starting left guard spot when healthy, as he logged 963 snaps there in 2018.

