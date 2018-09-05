Erving signed a three-year contract extension with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Erving, a former first-round selection of the Browns, will now remain in Kansas City through the 2020 season. The former Florida State standout can play several different positions on the line, logging stints at center, guard and tackle throughout the preseason. Although he is not listed as a starter heading into Week 1, his versatility makes him a valuable asset to the team as he could be the next-man-up for multiple positions.

More News
Our Latest Stories