Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star and Nate Taylor of the Athletic both leave Hyde off their projections for the Chiefs' 53-man roster.

With Darwin Thompson earning some first-team practice reps and making a case for the second spot on the depth chart, it isn't clear that there's a role available for Hyde, who has played just 27 snaps on special teams throughout his career. The Chiefs already gave him $1.5 million guaranteed, but they still will save more than $500k in cap space if they cast Hyde aside in favor of young players -- Darrel Williams, Tremon Smith or Marcus Marshall -- to fill out the roster behind Damien Williams and Thompson. The 27-year-old Hyde should see work in Saturday's preseason game against San Francisco, hoping to bounce back from last week's lost fumble against the Steelers.