Chiefs' Carlos Hyde: Eyeing pass-catcher role
Hyde has lined up with Damien Williams in the backfield on occasion and has been frequently used as a receiver at minicamp, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.
With Damien Williams already being named the team's starting running back to open 2019, Hyde will have to settle for, at best, the top backup role. Although he's new to the squad, Hyde's experience likely means he will face less of a learning curve than rookie Darwin Thompson. The veteran seems like the favorite to slot in as the No. 2 back and could see a healthy dose of targets if he can prove to the coaching staff he's a reliable pass-catcher. Considering he's just a year removed from 59 receptions in 2017, it shouldn't be too difficult of a task for him. It's worth noting that Williams is also proficient as a receiver (23 catches last season), so it's not necessarily an area that Hyde surpasses his fellow back.
