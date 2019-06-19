Chiefs' Carlos Hyde: Eyeing pass-catching role
Hyde has lined up with Damien Williams in the backfield on occasion during minicamp and has been frequently used as a receiver, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
With Williams already being named the team's starting running back to open 2019, Hyde will have to settle for the top backup role, at best. Although he's new to the squad, Hyde's experience likely means he will face less of a learning curve than rookie Darwin Thompson. The veteran thus looks like the early favorite to slot in as the No. 2 back and could see a healthy dose of targets if he continues to show reliable hands through training camp and the preseason. Hyde is only two seasons removed from a 2017 campaign in which he racked up 59 receptions as a member of the 49ers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Godwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Mailbag
Should you keep James Conner? Should you trade Todd Gurley? Heath Cummings answers those questions...
-
Fantasy Football: Target Corey Davis?
Ben Gretch kicks off a new series reviewing the sustainability of the highs and lows of the...
-
Post-minicamps Fantasy headlines
Now that minicamps have wrapped up, the NFL goes dark until camps open in mid-July. Here are...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...