Hyde has lined up with Damien Williams in the backfield on occasion during minicamp and has been frequently used as a receiver, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

With Williams already being named the team's starting running back to open 2019, Hyde will have to settle for the top backup role, at best. Although he's new to the squad, Hyde's experience likely means he will face less of a learning curve than rookie Darwin Thompson. The veteran thus looks like the early favorite to slot in as the No. 2 back and could see a healthy dose of targets if he continues to show reliable hands through training camp and the preseason. Hyde is only two seasons removed from a 2017 campaign in which he racked up 59 receptions as a member of the 49ers.