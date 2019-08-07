Chiefs' Carlos Hyde: Fills in for Williams
With Damien Williams (hamstring) being eased back into practice, Hyde took the starter snaps at running back as the Chiefs began team drills Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
That's not to say that Hyde has overtaken Williams, but it is does offer contextual evidence that the veteran back has managed to fend off Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson, who are also in the team's backup mix. The team hasn't wavered from the notion that Damien Williams is viewed as the starter, but Hyde is putting himself into a position to see a decent-sized complementary role out of the gate, and if injuries factor in, he has the ability to step right into an increased profile in the Kansas City offense.
