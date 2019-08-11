Hyde had two rushes for two yards and a touchdown against the Bengals in the team's first preseason contest.

Hyde was the lone back to receive a carry with the first team offense as Damien Williams is still nursing a hamstring injury. He wasn't given much opportunity, though he did manage to find the end zone on a one-yard rush to put the Chiefs up 7-0. Hyde will hope to force a committee approach in the team's backfield as the regular season approaches, and Williams' injury in training camp certainly helps his cause.