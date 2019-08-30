Hyde rushed eight times for 29 yards in Thursday night's 27-20 preseason loss to the Packers.

Hyde got the start at running back with Damien Williams, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams all sitting out. Those absences allowed Hyde to get his most work of the preseason, even if he didn't distinguish himself much. Nonetheless, it'll be interesting to see if the veteran has done enough to earn himself a roster spot ahead of the regular season.

