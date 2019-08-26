Chiefs' Carlos Hyde: Sees backup reps Monday
While Damien Williams, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams saw first-team snaps at practice Monday, Hyde worked with the team's backups, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
There's been chatter that Hyde may not survive roster cuts, as time is running out for him to climb back up the ladder in the team's backfield pecking order. In any case, the notion that Hyde may work in a timeshare with Damien Williams -- the Chiefs' top back -- has been effectively quieted.
