Hyde carried five times for 23 yards in the Chiefs' 17-7 preseason loss to the Steelers on Saturday. He also lost a fumble.

The veteran entered the contest in the second series ahead of Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson and acquitted himself reasonably well while seeing an additional four-yard gain wiped out by an illegal motion penalty. The one blemish was his lost fumble, an issue that's been a problem throughout his career. Hyde clearly has the most NFL skins on the wall among the Chiefs' collection of running backs -- including presumed starter Damien Williams -- but his exact slotting in the final pecking order appears to still be fluid. He'll look to continue making his case versus his old 49ers squad in next Saturday's third preseason game for both clubs.