Coach Andy Reid indicated Saturday that Hyde "has done a nice job" with his additional reps while Damien Williams (hamstring) has been sidelined, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports. However, offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy reiterated Sunday that Williams remains the starter.

Hyde was brought to Kansas City to provide some depth in the backfield behind Williams, but he's gotten the majority of first-team reps early in camp with Williams unavailable. Rookie Darwin Thompson sits behind Hyde, but it doesn't seem as though he's a threat to Hyde's reps at this point. If Williams misses too much time, there's a chance that Hyde will see some added run early in the season while Williams catches up.