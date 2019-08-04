Chiefs' Carlos Hyde: Taking advantage of reps
Coach Andy Reid indicated Saturday that Hyde "has done a nice job" with his additional reps while Damien Williams (hamstring) has been sidelined, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports. However, offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy reiterated Sunday that Williams remains the starter.
Hyde was brought to Kansas City to provide some depth in the backfield behind Williams, but he's gotten the majority of first-team reps early in camp with Williams unavailable. Rookie Darwin Thompson sits behind Hyde, but it doesn't seem as though he's a threat to Hyde's reps at this point. If Williams misses too much time, there's a chance that Hyde will see some added run early in the season while Williams catches up.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pick Thompson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Foreman released; Value in Houston?
D'Onta Foreman was a breakout candidate. Now he's not even on a roster. Dave Richard looks...
-
Fantasy football: Top coaching changes
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade DJ Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Parris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...