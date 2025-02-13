Steele rushed 56 times for 183 yards and hauled in seven of his 11 targets for 26 yards during the 2025 regular season.

Steele was immediately asked to contribute as a rookie, including a 17-cary effort against the Falcons in Week 3. However, his contributions waned as the season wore on following the return of Isiah Pacheco from a ribs injury and the addition of Kareem Hunt as a mid-season free-agent signing. Hunt and Samaje Perine were on one-year deals with the Chiefs, making the pair free agents ahead of the 2025 campaign. Even so, the front office will presumably add another couple of backs to the room during the offseason via free agency or the draft. Steele will likely need to earn his way up the depth chart behind Pacheco heading into next year.