Steele tallied two carries for three yards during Sunday's 16-14 victory against the Broncos.

Steele logged only 13 offensive snaps in the contest, still trailing Kareem Hunt (44) by a sizable margin and sitting three behind Samaje Perine as well. The rookie back has carried the ball a combined seven times over the last three weeks. With Isiah Pacheco's (lower leg) return from injured reserve on the horizon, there's little to like about Steele's fantasy prospects moving forward.