Wentz signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs on Monday, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Wentz will compete for a backup role behind Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. His competition includes Chris Oladokun and Ian Book as of now. Wentz completed 17 of 24 passes for 163 yards, two touchdowns and one interception to go along with 17 carries for 56 yards and a touchdwon during the 2023 campaign as a backup for the Rams.