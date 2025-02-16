Wentz finished the 2024 regular season completing 12 of 19 passes for 118 yards while logging zero rushing yards on three carries across three games (including one start).

Wentz signed a one-year, $3.33 million contract with the Chiefs in April of 2024 after spending the second half of the 2023 campaign with the Rams. He came in relief for Patrick Mahomes in Week 7 and 15, but Wentz was named the starter for Week 18 against the Broncos after the Chiefs locked the AFC's No. 1 seed after beating the Steelers in Week 17. It was an unimpressive outing for Wentz, who completed 10 of 17 passes for 98 yards in a 38-0 blowout loss. The 2016 second-overall pick enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and it remains to be seen whether he sticks around in Kansas City to continue to serve as the No. 2 QB or explore his options elsewhere.