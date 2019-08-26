Henne is dealing with both a high ankle sprain and fractured ankle, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Henne obviously is going to miss some time, with surgery on tap for Tuesday, per Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star. Next up on the Chiefs' QB depth chart behind starter Patrick Mahomes are Chase Litton and Kyle Shurmur, neither of whom has taken a snap in the NFL -- a context that could lead to the team adding experienced depth at the position in short order.