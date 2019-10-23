Play

Henne (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Henne isn't eligible to return from IR until Week 9, but his return to practice Wednesday suggests that the veteran QB could be ready by then. Henne's status has gained a degree of added import, with Patrick Mahomes dealing with a knee issue that clouds his short-term outlook.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories