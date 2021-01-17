Henne completed six of eight passes for 66 yards and an interception while adding 12 yards on two rushing attempts after replacing the injured Patrick Mahomes (concussion) in the third quarter of Sunday's 22-17 win over the Browns in the AFC divisional round.

Henne took over in the third quarter with the Chiefs up 19-10 and driving. Kansas City got a field goal on that possession, but after Cleveland responded with a touchdown, Henne threw an inexcusable interception in the end zone on a ball lofted well over his receiver's head. He made amends on the ensuing possession after the Chiefs' defense got a much-needed stop, as Henne got within inches of the first down with a headfirst dive to cap a dramatic 3rd-and-14 scramble, then found Tyreek Hill to convert on fourth down and bring on victory formation. If Mahomes is unable to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol by next week's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, Henne would be in line to make his first career postseason start.