Henne went 8-for-14 passing for 91 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Thursday's preseason opener against the Texans.

Henne did exactly what he was brought in for Thursday evening, providing a stable presence to the backup position in what was a rather lackluster evening for both offenses involved. There's little doubt who will serve as Patrick Mahomes' top backup this season. Though Chase Litton and Matt McGloin both remain on the roster for preseason, the duo is likely competing to be a third quarterback kept through roster cuts.