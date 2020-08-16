Coach Andy Reid named Henne the Chiefs' No. 2 quarterback Sunday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.
Henne suffered a high right ankle sprain and fractured ankle late during the 2019 preseason, causing him to begin the campaign on IR. The injuries didn't allow him to cover for Patrick Mahomes when he sat out Weeks 8 and 9 due to a dislocated kneecap. Instead, fellow vet Matt Moore got the nod, but now that Henne is healthy he'll be the first QB called upon for garbage time work or a Mahomes absence in the coming season.