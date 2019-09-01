The Chiefs placed Henne (ankle) on injured reserve Sunday.

Henne will have surgery Tuesday for a fractured ankle. The 24-year-old's placement on injured reserve leaves Patrick Mahomes and Matt Moore as the only healthy passers on Kansas City's roster.

