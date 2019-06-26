Chiefs' Chad Henne: Likely to stick around
Henne seems likely to win the No. 2 job at quarterback, Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reports.
The Chiefs brought in a number of young faces to take reps at quarterback this offseason, but the 33-year-old Henne is clearly the most capable of running Andy Reid's offense should something happen to Pat Mahomes. None of his competition -- John Lovett, Chase Litton, Kyle Shurmur -- are older than 23 and have logged a pass attempt as a pro.
