Henne seems likely to win the No. 2 job at quarterback, Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reports.

The Chiefs brought in a number of young faces to take reps at quarterback this offseason, but the 33-year-old Henne is clearly the most capable of running Andy Reid's offense should something happen to Pat Mahomes. None of his competition -- John Lovett, Chase Litton, Kyle Shurmur -- are older than 23 and have logged a pass attempt as a pro.