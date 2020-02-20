Chiefs' Chad Henne: No action in 2019
Henne did not record an offensive snap during the 2019 season.
Henne served as the No. 3 option on Kansas City's roster behind Patrick Mahomes and Matt Moore in 2019. Even during the three-game span in which Mahomes was sidelined due to a dislocated kneecap, Henne's duties never extended beyond serving as Moore's backup. The 34-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.
