Henne did not record an offensive snap during the 2019 season.

Henne served as the No. 3 option on Kansas City's roster behind Patrick Mahomes and Matt Moore in 2019. Even during the three-game span in which Mahomes was sidelined due to a dislocated kneecap, Henne's duties never extended beyond serving as Moore's backup. The 34-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

