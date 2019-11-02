Chiefs' Chad Henne: Off IR, listed as questionable
Henne (ankle) was activated off injured reserve and listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Vikings.
Henne, who fractured his ankle towards the end of August, returned to practice near the end of October, ultimately setting the stage for his midseason return. Considering the Chiefs waived backup Kyle Shurmur on Saturday, it seems likely Henne will be available to backup Matt Moore in the likely event Patrick Mahomes (knee) misses a second consecutive week.
