Chiefs' Chad Henne: Staying with Kansas City
Henne agreed to a two-year deal with the Chiefs on Monday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
The 34-year-old missed the first two months of the season after fracturing his ankle in August, and he slotted in behind Matt Moore -- who the Chiefs coerced out of retirement -- once returning from injured reserve in early November. Henne never saw game action in 2019, but he seems likely to enter the 2020 campaign as the top backup to Patrick Mahomes.
