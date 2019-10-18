Henne is still weeks away in his recovery from a fractured ankle, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Henne isn't eligible to return from IR until Week 9, so his earliest opportunity to suit up will come Nov. 3 against the Vikings. With Patrick Mahomes (kneecap) likely facing a multi-game absence, Henne could be a candidate to take snaps when back to full health. In the meantime, Matt Moore is the top candidate to start under center Week 8 for the Chiefs.