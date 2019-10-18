Chiefs' Chad Henne: Still weeks away
Henne is still weeks away in his recovery from a fractured ankle, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
Henne isn't eligible to return from IR until Week 9, so his earliest opportunity to suit up will come Nov. 3 against the Vikings. With Patrick Mahomes (kneecap) likely facing a multi-game absence, Henne could be a candidate to take snaps when back to full health. In the meantime, Matt Moore is the top candidate to start under center Week 8 for the Chiefs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Perfect matchup
The Dolphins and their historically inept defense offer a dream matchup for three primed Buffalo...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...