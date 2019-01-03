Henne saw his first action of 2018 in Week 17 against the Raiders, completing two of his three passes for 29 yards.

Barring injury, Henne is slated to serve as the team's backup throughout the playoff run and possibly next season as well. The veteran quarterback should continue to serve as a mentor for second-year star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but he should see very little in terms of playing time outside of the preseason if he remains on the 53-man roster in 2019.