When starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain in the aftermath of the Chiefs' Jan. 21 win over the Jaguars in the divisional round, Henne looked as though he would at least be in line for increased work with the first-team offense in practice ahead of the AFC Championship Game. However, Mahomes ended up taking on all his usual work in practice and was able to handle all 66 of the Chiefs' snaps on offense against the Bengals, playing at close to his usual effectiveness despite being visibly hobbled by the ankle issue. Henne, who completed five of seven attempts for 23 yards and a touchdown in relief of Mahomes for a brief spell in the divisional round, likely won't be needed in the Super Bowl unless Mahomes succumbs to a setback with the ankle or picks up another injury in the Chiefs' upcoming matchup with the Eagles on Feb. 12.