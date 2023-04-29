The Chiefs selected Conner in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 119th overall.

Conner stuffed the stat sheet at Virginia Tech and offers some cornerback-safety versatility at 6-feet, 202 pounds, but his 4.51-second 40 implies a safer fit at safety, especially since Conner lacks standout reach as a corner (31 and 3/8-inch arms). For cornerback reps he might be better suited to zone concepts than man coverage, though that probably sounds just fine to Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who looks to mix up coverages consistently.