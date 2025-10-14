Chiefs' Chamarri Conner: Career-high 14 tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conner piled up 14 tackles (10 solo) and one forced fumble in the Chiefs' win over the Lions on Sunday.
Conner's 14 total tackles and 10 solo marked new career-highs for the third-year defensive back. His forced fumble on Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth quarter helped lead to a Lions punt two plays later. On the season, Conner has played over 99 percent of the defensive snaps, logging 51 tackles (29 solo) and a pair of forced fumbles.
