Conner piled up 14 tackles (10 solo) and one forced fumble in the Chiefs' win over the Lions on Sunday.

Conner's 14 total tackles and 10 solo marked new career-highs for the third-year defensive back. His forced fumble on Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth quarter helped lead to a Lions punt two plays later. On the season, Conner has played over 99 percent of the defensive snaps, logging 51 tackles (29 solo) and a pair of forced fumbles.