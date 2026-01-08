Conner totaled 117 (75 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two passes defended, one interception and two forced fumbles across 17 games with Kansas City during the 2025 campaign.

Conner had the best season of his career, setting new personal bests in tackles and sacks while starting every game for the first time. The 25-year-old proved to be one of the Chiefs' most productive defenders, finishing second on the team in tackles behind Nick Bolton's 154 (73 solo). Conner should continue to serve as Kansas City's starting strong safety during the 2026 campaign.