Chiefs' Chamarri Conner: Chiefs' leading tackler Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conner recorded 10 tackles (five solo) during Monday's 28-7 win versus the Commanders.
Despite a relatively low-tempo attack from the Washington offense in Week 8, Conner was able to log double digits in the tackle column for the third time this season. He's firmly on the IDP radar heading into a Week 9 tilt at Buffalo.
