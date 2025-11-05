Conner recorded five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Bills.

Conner has had an inconsistent season, and that continued in Week 10. However, his modest stat line might be misleading, as he logged 32 snaps inside the box, usage that typically leads to plenty of opportunities for tackles. The Chiefs are entering their bye, but Conner should have a chance to bounce back in Week 11 against Denver.